St. Petersburg, FL
5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S
Last updated December 1 2019 at 3:35 PM

5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S

5505 Puerta Del Sol Blvd S · No Longer Available
Location

5505 Puerta Del Sol Blvd S, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
~OPEN WATERVIEWS~ Come see this waterfront 2/2 top floor corner unit. The moment you walk in you will be mesmerized by the views. This condo has had a total overhaul so everything is new except for the AC as it is still cooling great!! The kitchen is nice and open with all new stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets and granite counter tops. New large capacity washer/dryer combo unit. All new vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, no popcorn ceilings anymore, nice modern ceiling fans in every room. Master bedroom with en-suite new double vanity, walk in shower and toilet. Big walk in closet. Bedroom 2 has a good size walk in closet also and peek-a-boo water views. Bathroom 2 has new vanity and toilet and existing bathtub with shower. There is reserved parking on the upper level - parking spot 126 - and there is plenty of guest parking. The waterfront pool is heated and ready for you to enjoy. Unit has some furniture in it but that can be taken out if needed. Included in the rent is everything except for electricity, even cable and internet is included. La Puerta has a waterfront heated pool where you can relax and enjoy great water views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have any available units?
5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S offer parking?
Yes, 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S offers parking.
Does 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
