5505 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S

~OPEN WATERVIEWS~ Come see this waterfront 2/2 top floor corner unit. The moment you walk in you will be mesmerized by the views. This condo has had a total overhaul so everything is new except for the AC as it is still cooling great!! The kitchen is nice and open with all new stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets and granite counter tops. New large capacity washer/dryer combo unit. All new vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, no popcorn ceilings anymore, nice modern ceiling fans in every room. Master bedroom with en-suite new double vanity, walk in shower and toilet. Big walk in closet. Bedroom 2 has a good size walk in closet also and peek-a-boo water views. Bathroom 2 has new vanity and toilet and existing bathtub with shower. There is reserved parking on the upper level - parking spot 126 - and there is plenty of guest parking. The waterfront pool is heated and ready for you to enjoy. Unit has some furniture in it but that can be taken out if needed. Included in the rent is everything except for electricity, even cable and internet is included. La Puerta has a waterfront heated pool where you can relax and enjoy great water views.