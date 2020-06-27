55 16th Street South - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available on 09/16 .

Have you seen this amazing town house? This full of light 2 bedrooms/2bathrooms is located in the heart of downtown at walking distance to the vibrant St Pete! The unit has hardwood floors and tiles throughout, central A/C and washer/dryer connection to name just a few of the features!

The large open kitchen has stainless steel appliances and is open on the large living area. The house has a lot of storage with a walking closet in each bedroom. If that is not enough the house also offers a full two cars garage! Cable, trash and landscaping are included. Tenant responsible for electric, water, sewer and internet. This is part of an HOA. Application fees are $100 non refundable fee per person. 50$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.

Look no further you have found the perfect place to live the downtown life in a comfortable place you can call home! Rules and Regulations in our website.