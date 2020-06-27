All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:12 PM

55 16th Street South - 1

55 16th St S · No Longer Available
Location

55 16th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available on 09/16 .
Have you seen this amazing town house? This full of light 2 bedrooms/2bathrooms is located in the heart of downtown at walking distance to the vibrant St Pete! The unit has hardwood floors and tiles throughout, central A/C and washer/dryer connection to name just a few of the features!
The large open kitchen has stainless steel appliances and is open on the large living area. The house has a lot of storage with a walking closet in each bedroom. If that is not enough the house also offers a full two cars garage! Cable, trash and landscaping are included. Tenant responsible for electric, water, sewer and internet. This is part of an HOA. Application fees are $100 non refundable fee per person. 50$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.
Look no further you have found the perfect place to live the downtown life in a comfortable place you can call home! Rules and Regulations in our website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 16th Street South - 1 have any available units?
55 16th Street South - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 16th Street South - 1 have?
Some of 55 16th Street South - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 16th Street South - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
55 16th Street South - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 16th Street South - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 16th Street South - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 55 16th Street South - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 55 16th Street South - 1 offers parking.
Does 55 16th Street South - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 16th Street South - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 16th Street South - 1 have a pool?
No, 55 16th Street South - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 55 16th Street South - 1 have accessible units?
No, 55 16th Street South - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 55 16th Street South - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 16th Street South - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
