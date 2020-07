Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated Single Family Home with 3 bedroom, 1 bath in an established St. Petersburg neighborhood. Living room/dining room combo entry with nice laminate wood floors throughout. The kitchen features new stainless steel appliances. Nice mud room with washer/dryer connections. Large fenced in backyard with mature trees with a storage shed. This community is close to I-275, shopping, and a short commute to local beaches!