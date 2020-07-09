5434 6th Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3b83a87057 ---- Available now for a move-in within 30 days 12 mo minimum lease Spacious 1953 two bedroom, one bath home on shady lot with fenced back yard Tile, new laminate and vinyl flooring throughout Washer/dryer hook ups Kitchen has white appliances, white cabinets Auto delivery of high-efficiency AC filters to your door every 3 months Dog under 40 lbs or cat OK (limit 1) with pet app screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter's insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Full first month's rent and security deposit to move in with approved credit. Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.