543 Trinity Lane North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool garage

SPECIAL: We are currently offering 6 weeks free (1 1/2 months free) + $99. app & admin fees + 1 month free on garage rentals!



Conveniently located to major hwys, Int' Airports, beaches, & shopping!!! Minutes to Tampa, Clearwater, & St Pete. Coast Guard & Military welcome... For more information on this property contact Robert Clark @ 727-692-0349.



SPECIAL: We are currently offering 6 weeks free (1 1/2 months free) + $99. app & admin fees + 1 month free on garage rentals!



"Its Just That Easy"



A-Team Apartment Rentals!



Robert Clark 727-692-0349



Licensed Real Estate Agent



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/543-trinity-ln-n-st-petersburg-fl-33716-usa/410c9231-d38c-4c34-b248-be0b988fe962



(RLNE5658051)