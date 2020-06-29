543 Trinity Lane North

Amenities
SPECIAL: We are currently offering 6 weeks free (1 1/2 months free) + $99. app & admin fees + 1 month free on garage rentals!
Conveniently located to major hwys, Int' Airports, beaches, & shopping!!! Minutes to Tampa, Clearwater, & St Pete. Coast Guard & Military welcome... For more information on this property contact Robert Clark @ 727-692-0349.
SPECIAL: We are currently offering 6 weeks free (1 1/2 months free) + $99. app & admin fees + 1 month free on garage rentals!
"Its Just That Easy"
A-Team Apartment Rentals!
Robert Clark 727-692-0349
Licensed Real Estate Agent
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/543-trinity-ln-n-st-petersburg-fl-33716-usa/410c9231-d38c-4c34-b248-be0b988fe962
(RLNE5658051)