Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1000 sq ft, recently updated. Great location that is just a short commute to the treasure island beach and downtown St Pete. Home is equipped with ceiling fans, central heat and air, and includes washer and dryer in unit. Large closets in both bedrooms and large pantry. Second story apartment