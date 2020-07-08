5410 4TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Good Central Location, Convenient to the Pinellas Trail and Shopping at Tyrone Gardens! A Clean and Well-Maintained Home. Fresh Look with Brand New Paint on the Exterior and Interior. Central Heat and Air. Easy Clean Tile and Terrazzo Flooring. Large Family Room with a Closet, Could be Used as a 3rd Bedroom if Needed. Inside Laundry Room, Just Bring Your Own Washer and Dryer! Fenced Yard. Alley Access to the Carport, Space to Park an RV or Boat. Gulfport Marina only Minutes Away. No Pets Please.