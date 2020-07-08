All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5410 4TH AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5410 4TH AVENUE S
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

5410 4TH AVENUE S

5410 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5410 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Good Central Location, Convenient to the Pinellas Trail and Shopping at Tyrone Gardens! A Clean and Well-Maintained Home. Fresh Look with Brand New Paint on the Exterior and Interior. Central Heat and Air. Easy Clean Tile and Terrazzo Flooring. Large Family Room with a Closet, Could be Used as a 3rd Bedroom if Needed. Inside Laundry Room, Just Bring Your Own Washer and Dryer! Fenced Yard. Alley Access to the Carport, Space to Park an RV or Boat. Gulfport Marina only Minutes Away. No Pets Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 4TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5410 4TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 4TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5410 4TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 4TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5410 4TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 4TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5410 4TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5410 4TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 5410 4TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 5410 4TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5410 4TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 4TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 5410 4TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 5410 4TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5410 4TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 4TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5410 4TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus