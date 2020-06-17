536 4TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Incredible new construction townhome for rent in downtown St. Petersburg. Three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths, as well as an amazing rooftop terrace, elevator and a 1-car garage with parking for two additional vehicles. First floor features open floor plan with modern kitchen featuring quartz countertops, soft-close cabinets and top of the line appliances. First floor living space also includes dining area that opens to living room, half bath and elevator access. Second floor features two guest bedrooms and one full bath, as well as laundry facilities with included washer and dryer. Third floor is devoted to the large master bedroom and bath. Bathroom has double vanities with quartz countertops and large walk-in shower with glass enclosure. Also features large walk-in master closet. Fourth floor includes large flex space for an office or den with half bath and large impact sliders going out to the rooftop deck. Also, elevator goes all the way to the top floor! Roof deck features outdoor kitchen with marble countertops, large stainless grill and fridge, as well as mounted outdoor television. This home also includes loads of smart features including Guardian security system, smart switches, iPad control panel, and surround sound. Separate one car garage is attached and has alley access. Unit includes two more parking spaces in front of the building. Property is located in a vibrant neighborhood with close access to downtown, Central Avenue and nearby hospitals.