St. Petersburg, FL
536 4TH AVENUE S
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

536 4TH AVENUE S

536 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

536 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Incredible new construction townhome for rent in downtown St. Petersburg. Three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths, as well as an amazing rooftop terrace, elevator and a 1-car garage with parking for two additional vehicles. First floor features open floor plan with modern kitchen featuring quartz countertops, soft-close cabinets and top of the line appliances. First floor living space also includes dining area that opens to living room, half bath and elevator access. Second floor features two guest bedrooms and one full bath, as well as laundry facilities with included washer and dryer. Third floor is devoted to the large master bedroom and bath. Bathroom has double vanities with quartz countertops and large walk-in shower with glass enclosure. Also features large walk-in master closet. Fourth floor includes large flex space for an office or den with half bath and large impact sliders going out to the rooftop deck. Also, elevator goes all the way to the top floor! Roof deck features outdoor kitchen with marble countertops, large stainless grill and fridge, as well as mounted outdoor television. This home also includes loads of smart features including Guardian security system, smart switches, iPad control panel, and surround sound. Separate one car garage is attached and has alley access. Unit includes two more parking spaces in front of the building. Property is located in a vibrant neighborhood with close access to downtown, Central Avenue and nearby hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 4TH AVENUE S have any available units?
536 4TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 4TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 536 4TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 4TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
536 4TH AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 4TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 536 4TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 536 4TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 536 4TH AVENUE S does offer parking.
Does 536 4TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 4TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 4TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 536 4TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 536 4TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 536 4TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 536 4TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 4TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
