535 4TH AVENUE S

URBAN LIVING AT ITS BEST...CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ST. PETERSBURG! Arlington Lofts offers a spacious and open floor plan. The urban industrial feel with exposed duct work, brick wall and high ceilings taking center stage.Open Kitchen with granite counter-tops. Stainless Steel appliances New A/C. New wonderful walk in shower. Full-size stack able washer/dryer. Large pantry closet. Arlington Lofts complex has secured parking, assigned storage unit and swimming pool. Enjoy walking to Downtown, Dali Museum, shopping and great restaurants! Close to Tropicana Field to catch a Tampa Bay Rays game. Also walking distance to the Rowdies stadium. Easy access to I-75 to get to Tampa International Airport. Minutes from the Gulf Coast sandy beaches.