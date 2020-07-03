All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
535 4TH AVENUE S
Last updated January 25 2020 at 10:10 PM

535 4TH AVENUE S

535 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

535 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
URBAN LIVING AT ITS BEST...CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ST. PETERSBURG! Arlington Lofts offers a spacious and open floor plan. The urban industrial feel with exposed duct work, brick wall and high ceilings taking center stage.Open Kitchen with granite counter-tops. Stainless Steel appliances New A/C. New wonderful walk in shower. Full-size stack able washer/dryer. Large pantry closet. Arlington Lofts complex has secured parking, assigned storage unit and swimming pool. Enjoy walking to Downtown, Dali Museum, shopping and great restaurants! Close to Tropicana Field to catch a Tampa Bay Rays game. Also walking distance to the Rowdies stadium. Easy access to I-75 to get to Tampa International Airport. Minutes from the Gulf Coast sandy beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 4TH AVENUE S have any available units?
535 4TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 4TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 535 4TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 4TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
535 4TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 4TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 535 4TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 535 4TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 535 4TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 535 4TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 4TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 4TH AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 535 4TH AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 535 4TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 535 4TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 535 4TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 4TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.

