5297 27th Avenue North

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Must see this beautiful ready to move in 2 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage home. Everything is new in this home!!!!! It has new paint on the inside and outside, new roof, new A/C, new water heater, new electrical panel, new vinyl impact hurricane windows, new texture walls and baseboards, and new doors. It also features a new professionally remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and new stainless appliances . Everything in the bathroom is all new with more granite and some of the nicest tile work you will see anywhere. New wood plank style floors are throughout the homes main living areas along with new electrical and plumbing fixtures . It also has a very spacious fenced in backyard with an uncovered patio great for entertaining and having family gatherings. This home looks and feels like new construction and no expense has been spared to make it look like a model Don't wait around too long to see this place because it won't last long!!!!!!



Listing Courtesy Of MURPHY REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.