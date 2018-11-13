All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5297 27th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5297 27th Avenue North
Last updated April 24 2019 at 3:59 AM

5297 27th Avenue North

5297 27th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5297 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Must see this beautiful ready to move in 2 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage home. Everything is new in this home!!!!! It has new paint on the inside and outside, new roof, new A/C, new water heater, new electrical panel, new vinyl impact hurricane windows, new texture walls and baseboards, and new doors. It also features a new professionally remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and new stainless appliances . Everything in the bathroom is all new with more granite and some of the nicest tile work you will see anywhere. New wood plank style floors are throughout the homes main living areas along with new electrical and plumbing fixtures . It also has a very spacious fenced in backyard with an uncovered patio great for entertaining and having family gatherings. This home looks and feels like new construction and no expense has been spared to make it look like a model Don't wait around too long to see this place because it won't last long!!!!!!

Listing Courtesy Of MURPHY REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5297 27th Avenue North have any available units?
5297 27th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5297 27th Avenue North have?
Some of 5297 27th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5297 27th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5297 27th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5297 27th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5297 27th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5297 27th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 5297 27th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 5297 27th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5297 27th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5297 27th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5297 27th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5297 27th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5297 27th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5297 27th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5297 27th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus