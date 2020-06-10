All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 525 9TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
525 9TH AVENUE N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

525 9TH AVENUE N

525 9th Avenue North · (727) 800-5906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

525 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
media room
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
media room
This is a 55+ complex no pets 2nd floor stows no elevator.
GREAT LOCATION! This classic well kept - stairs only, is located in NE St Petersburg less than a mile to downtown and the waterfront. Ideal for Publc transportation in this quiet gated community. Sidewalk cafes, bistros, museums, theater, movies, art galleries, concerts and festivals all within walking-biking distance. Starbucks, CVS, banking, restaurants and other services just around the corner. The Gulf Beaches are minutes away by car or bus which stops within a block. There is a lovely and large gated landscaped courtyard through which this 2nd floor unit is accessed. This condo is updated and clean with tile flooring, large eating area, a built in workstation, and two 5 foot closets. There is also a small locked storage locker in common area. The common laundry room is clean with modern machines. Carport parking in dedicated space. Basic Cable TV included. This unit is being leased unfurnished. The furnished photos are provided to show decorating possibilities. References, background check, security deposit, 1 year minimum. Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing and public health orders. . For in person tours, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms. Wear a mask! Thank you for your cooperation.”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 9TH AVENUE N have any available units?
525 9TH AVENUE N has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 9TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 525 9TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 9TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
525 9TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 9TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 525 9TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 525 9TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 525 9TH AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 525 9TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 9TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 9TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 525 9TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 525 9TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 525 9TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 525 9TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 9TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 525 9TH AVENUE N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity