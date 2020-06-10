525 9TH AVENUE N

Amenities

This is a 55+ complex no pets 2nd floor stows no elevator.

GREAT LOCATION! This classic well kept - stairs only, is located in NE St Petersburg less than a mile to downtown and the waterfront. Ideal for Publc transportation in this quiet gated community. Sidewalk cafes, bistros, museums, theater, movies, art galleries, concerts and festivals all within walking-biking distance. Starbucks, CVS, banking, restaurants and other services just around the corner. The Gulf Beaches are minutes away by car or bus which stops within a block. There is a lovely and large gated landscaped courtyard through which this 2nd floor unit is accessed. This condo is updated and clean with tile flooring, large eating area, a built in workstation, and two 5 foot closets. There is also a small locked storage locker in common area. The common laundry room is clean with modern machines. Carport parking in dedicated space. Basic Cable TV included. This unit is being leased unfurnished. The furnished photos are provided to show decorating possibilities. References, background check, security deposit, 1 year minimum. Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing and public health orders. . For in person tours, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms. Wear a mask! Thank you for your cooperation.”