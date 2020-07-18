All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5239 22nd Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5239 22nd Avenue North
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:54 PM

5239 22nd Avenue North

5239 22nd Avenue North · (813) 412-6658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5239 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
AMAZING LOCATION Situated 10 minutes from the award winning Gulf Beaches of the west coast and 15 minutes from the exciting, vibrant downtown of St. Petersburg, stands the very cute two bedroom one bathroom home. Look at the completely remodeled kitchen and bathroom with its stunning granite counter-tops, fantastic tile work, stainless appliances and fixtures plus beautiful like-new laminate flooring throughout. This is a perfect home for newcomers to the area or looking to get our of apartment living. Contact us today for additional information.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5239 22nd Avenue North have any available units?
5239 22nd Avenue North has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5239 22nd Avenue North have?
Some of 5239 22nd Avenue North's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5239 22nd Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5239 22nd Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5239 22nd Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5239 22nd Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5239 22nd Avenue North offer parking?
No, 5239 22nd Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 5239 22nd Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5239 22nd Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5239 22nd Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5239 22nd Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5239 22nd Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5239 22nd Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5239 22nd Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5239 22nd Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5239 22nd Avenue North?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity