5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE

Beautifully updated 2nd floor- 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with water view.. Newer AC, New kitchen-washer/Dryer. New carpet installed and painted. Come enjoy a multitude of amenities including lighted tennis courts, 2 pools, spa, 24 hr fitness center, shuffleboard, fishing pier, sand volleyball and your very own private yacht club with a bar and restaurant. Like living in a resort, incredibly quiet and serene at the same time. Just 5 minutes from DOWNTOWN St Petersburg, 10-15 minutes from all the beaches and 30 minutes to the airport