5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym pool shuffle board hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully updated 2nd floor- 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with water view.. Newer AC, New kitchen-washer/Dryer. New carpet installed and painted. Come enjoy a multitude of amenities including lighted tennis courts, 2 pools, spa, 24 hr fitness center, shuffleboard, fishing pier, sand volleyball and your very own private yacht club with a bar and restaurant. Like living in a resort, incredibly quiet and serene at the same time. Just 5 minutes from DOWNTOWN St Petersburg, 10-15 minutes from all the beaches and 30 minutes to the airport