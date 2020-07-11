All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:35 PM

5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE

5215 Coquina Key Drive Southeast · (727) 688-2595
Location

5215 Coquina Key Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
air conditioning
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully updated 2nd floor- 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with water view.. Newer AC, New kitchen-washer/Dryer. New carpet installed and painted. Come enjoy a multitude of amenities including lighted tennis courts, 2 pools, spa, 24 hr fitness center, shuffleboard, fishing pier, sand volleyball and your very own private yacht club with a bar and restaurant. Like living in a resort, incredibly quiet and serene at the same time. Just 5 minutes from DOWNTOWN St Petersburg, 10-15 minutes from all the beaches and 30 minutes to the airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have any available units?
5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have?
Some of 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5215 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
