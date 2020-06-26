5156 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities

Waterfront rental. Seasonal Vacation home. Available from July-1-2019 to Dec-31-2019. GREAT 6 Month rental ALL INCLUSIVE PRICE Breath taking water views from your outside large brick locate directly off the main living room of this incredibly furnished super 1 bedroom furnished and first floor Condo. This unit is in Waterside at Coquina Keys South Village. A paradise of luxury and incredible resort amenities. 24-hour guard gated waterfront complex in St Petersburg, located directly on Tampa bay. Large master bedroom, large living and dining room, included with rent, water, electric, cable and internet. Fully One stop move-in ready. Sorry no pets.