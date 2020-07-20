All apartments in St. Petersburg
5151 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD S
5151 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD S

5151 Isla Key Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

5151 Isla Key Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Bayway Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
immaculate, well appointed and beautifully remodeled 2/2 end unit at Isla Key. Come and experiance our off season. Its a lot more enjoyable, less traffic, less wait times at restaurants, amusement parks and less crowded beaches to enjoy. This condo is centrally located for easy access to the beach and Ft. Desoto, 10 minute drive to one of the coolest cities in the country, St Petersburg. I-275 is very close for easy day trips to Bush Gardens, Disney and Universal Parks, or south to explore other beaches. Or just stay on the complex and fish of the seawall, swim in the oversized pool and hot tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

