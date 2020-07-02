All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

5128 16th St N

5128 16th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5128 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714
Harris Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
Cute 2/1 house for rent in St. Pete Harris Park! - Cozy 2/1 Single Family Home in Harris Park Neighborhood! Walking distance to Meadowlawn Middle School. Tile flooring through, central A/C, Washer & Dryer hookups inside the house. Carport access is in the back of the house. Bust Stop 16 right outside the front door.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult
Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Administrative Fee: $125
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No Landlord Collections
No Utility Collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE5335075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5128 16th St N have any available units?
5128 16th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5128 16th St N have?
Some of 5128 16th St N's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5128 16th St N currently offering any rent specials?
5128 16th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128 16th St N pet-friendly?
No, 5128 16th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5128 16th St N offer parking?
Yes, 5128 16th St N offers parking.
Does 5128 16th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5128 16th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128 16th St N have a pool?
No, 5128 16th St N does not have a pool.
Does 5128 16th St N have accessible units?
Yes, 5128 16th St N has accessible units.
Does 5128 16th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5128 16th St N does not have units with dishwashers.

