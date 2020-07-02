5128 16th St N

Amenities

w/d hookup carport air conditioning accessible range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible carport parking

Cute 2/1 house for rent in St. Pete Harris Park! - Cozy 2/1 Single Family Home in Harris Park Neighborhood! Walking distance to Meadowlawn Middle School. Tile flooring through, central A/C, Washer & Dryer hookups inside the house. Carport access is in the back of the house. Bust Stop 16 right outside the front door.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult

Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Administrative Fee: $125

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No Landlord Collections

No Utility Collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE5335075)