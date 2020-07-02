5128 16th St N

Amenities
Cute 2/1 house for rent in St. Pete Harris Park! - Cozy 2/1 Single Family Home in Harris Park Neighborhood! Walking distance to Meadowlawn Middle School. Tile flooring through, central A/C, Washer & Dryer hookups inside the house. Carport access is in the back of the house. Bust Stop 16 right outside the front door.
Application fee is $50.00 per adult
Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Administrative Fee: $125
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount
No Evictions
No Landlord Collections
No Utility Collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
To schedule a showing please call,
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE5335075)