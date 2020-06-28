Amenities

5124 Venetian Blvd NE Available 01/30/20 Water Front - Venetian Blvd- Solar Panels- reduce Electric Bills -

Dont miss out on this beautifully remodeled 3 br. 2 ba. waterfront home in Shores Acres.

Everything has been upgraded top to bottom. New kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances await your inner chef.

Spacious open floor plan with fantastic views of the pool, canal and lush tropical palms. New dock and davits can accommodate boats, jet skis, kayaks, etc.

Property is UNFURNISHED



There is a fixed bridge on the canal. Boats without towers,jet skis and pontoon boats have access to Tampa Bay open water.



Bathrooms are new as well with granite and custom vanities.

The garage has been remodeled as a bonus room with wood floors, a/c and direct open access to the main living areas. This home has solar panels on the roof which allows for zero electricity usage = no power bills.



Just a 5 minute drive to the downtown St. Petersburg scene....restaurants, shopping, bars, galleries, concerts, and more. Whats not to love about this island paradise?

Stop searching for that lost shaker of salt and schedule your showing now....this spectacular home wont last long!



No Cats Allowed



