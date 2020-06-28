All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5124 Venetian Blvd NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5124 Venetian Blvd NE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

5124 Venetian Blvd NE

5124 Venetian Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5124 Venetian Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
5124 Venetian Blvd NE Available 01/30/20 Water Front - Venetian Blvd- Solar Panels- reduce Electric Bills -
Dont miss out on this beautifully remodeled 3 br. 2 ba. waterfront home in Shores Acres.
Everything has been upgraded top to bottom. New kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances await your inner chef.
Spacious open floor plan with fantastic views of the pool, canal and lush tropical palms. New dock and davits can accommodate boats, jet skis, kayaks, etc.
Property is UNFURNISHED

There is a fixed bridge on the canal. Boats without towers,jet skis and pontoon boats have access to Tampa Bay open water.

Bathrooms are new as well with granite and custom vanities.
The garage has been remodeled as a bonus room with wood floors, a/c and direct open access to the main living areas. This home has solar panels on the roof which allows for zero electricity usage = no power bills.

Just a 5 minute drive to the downtown St. Petersburg scene....restaurants, shopping, bars, galleries, concerts, and more. Whats not to love about this island paradise?
Stop searching for that lost shaker of salt and schedule your showing now....this spectacular home wont last long!

Click this link to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/c4eef040b6/5124-venetian-blvd-ne-st-petersburg-fl-33703

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5145749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Venetian Blvd NE have any available units?
5124 Venetian Blvd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 Venetian Blvd NE have?
Some of 5124 Venetian Blvd NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Venetian Blvd NE currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Venetian Blvd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Venetian Blvd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 Venetian Blvd NE is pet friendly.
Does 5124 Venetian Blvd NE offer parking?
Yes, 5124 Venetian Blvd NE offers parking.
Does 5124 Venetian Blvd NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 Venetian Blvd NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Venetian Blvd NE have a pool?
Yes, 5124 Venetian Blvd NE has a pool.
Does 5124 Venetian Blvd NE have accessible units?
No, 5124 Venetian Blvd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Venetian Blvd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 Venetian Blvd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus