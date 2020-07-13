All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S
5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S

5108 Brittany Drive South · (727) 321-6783
St. Petersburg
5108 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Bayway Isles

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1605 sqft

on-site laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Enjoy living in paradise with stunning views from the 5th floor unit in building 2 at point Brittany, a gated 55+ community! This layout offers a Florida Room with 10 full size windows brining in stunning views of Boca Ciega Bay. the Florida room extends the living room and Master bedroom or can be separated to create an office or den. The condo has tile throughout making it easy to keep clean. The 2nd bedroom also gives you fabulous water views! The kitchen has space for a small table and includes a range, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in Microwave. In addition to the fabulous water views the master suite includes a spacious walk in closet as well as separate bathroom with walk in shower. There is additional storage in the closets between the 2nd bedroom and guest bath. The laundry room in on your floor off the open but covered corridor. You will have access to the beautiful clubhouse where you can join in many activities. Enjoy the fitness center, pool, tennis courts, kayak and canoe storage with launch. Beautiful waterfront walkways, piers, 1st come boat slips,

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Does 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S have any available units?
5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S have?
Some of 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S offer parking?
No, 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S does not offer parking.
Does 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
