5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S

Enjoy living in paradise with stunning views from the 5th floor unit in building 2 at point Brittany, a gated 55+ community! This layout offers a Florida Room with 10 full size windows brining in stunning views of Boca Ciega Bay. the Florida room extends the living room and Master bedroom or can be separated to create an office or den. The condo has tile throughout making it easy to keep clean. The 2nd bedroom also gives you fabulous water views! The kitchen has space for a small table and includes a range, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in Microwave. In addition to the fabulous water views the master suite includes a spacious walk in closet as well as separate bathroom with walk in shower. There is additional storage in the closets between the 2nd bedroom and guest bath. The laundry room in on your floor off the open but covered corridor. You will have access to the beautiful clubhouse where you can join in many activities. Enjoy the fitness center, pool, tennis courts, kayak and canoe storage with launch. Beautiful waterfront walkways, piers, 1st come boat slips,