Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

5105 5th Way N

5105 5th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5105 5th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Large 3/2.5 Townhome available in St.Pete. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Large, bright and open 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome available now, in the heart of St.Pete, right off 4th Street, near Bonefish Grill, Starbucks and Red Mesa Cantina, easy and quick access to downtown St.Pete and 275 to Tampa.

This gorgeous townhome features a large 2 car garage, wood floors on the first floor in living room, tile throughout the kitchen, breakfast bar, patio that opens out to a pond, and a large living room. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite is huge, bright and has an attached master bathroom with dual sink vanity.

This townhome is located close to the gated community pool.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1717915

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5661278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 5th Way N have any available units?
5105 5th Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 5th Way N have?
Some of 5105 5th Way N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 5th Way N currently offering any rent specials?
5105 5th Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 5th Way N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5105 5th Way N is pet friendly.
Does 5105 5th Way N offer parking?
Yes, 5105 5th Way N offers parking.
Does 5105 5th Way N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 5th Way N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 5th Way N have a pool?
Yes, 5105 5th Way N has a pool.
Does 5105 5th Way N have accessible units?
No, 5105 5th Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 5th Way N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5105 5th Way N does not have units with dishwashers.

