5105 5th Way N

Large 3/2.5 Townhome available in St.Pete. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Large, bright and open 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome available now, in the heart of St.Pete, right off 4th Street, near Bonefish Grill, Starbucks and Red Mesa Cantina, easy and quick access to downtown St.Pete and 275 to Tampa.



This gorgeous townhome features a large 2 car garage, wood floors on the first floor in living room, tile throughout the kitchen, breakfast bar, patio that opens out to a pond, and a large living room. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite is huge, bright and has an attached master bathroom with dual sink vanity.



This townhome is located close to the gated community pool.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1717915



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



