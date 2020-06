Amenities

garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

This quaint 1 bedroom 1 bath garage apartment is located in Clark & Butlers Subdivision and is in close proximity to Trader Joes, the Fresh Market and numerous restaurants. Its just minutes from Vinoy Park and downtown St. Petersburg.

Location is convenient to all major roads in and out of the county and a short trip to world famous beaches on the west coast of Florida.