501 25th Ave N Available 11/18/19 Annul UNFURN. Updated Crescent Heights Home 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - You will LOVE this cozy (1010 SQ. FT.) updated three bedroom home with TWO car garage in desirable Crescent Heights, just three blocks from Crescent Lake Park! Gorgeous original hardwood flooring has been refinished, completely remodeled kitchen featuring marble counters, stainless appliances, 42" cabinetry. Stylish living/dining room combo with French doors leading out to screened porch and the beautiful drapery stays. Full totally remodeled bathroom with large walk-in shower in the main house and another remodeled full bath in the two car garage. Full size front loader washer-dryer is provided. Central H & A. Newer roof. Fenced backyard. Room for boat or trailer parking off the alley. DOG 35 lbs. or under only considered due to refinished hardwoods. No cats. Lawn service is included in the rent. Tenants pay water/sewer/garbage/electric/cable.



(RLNE2394900)