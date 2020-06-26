All apartments in St. Petersburg
501 25th Ave N
Last updated October 28 2019 at 6:58 PM

501 25th Ave N

501 25th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

501 25th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Crescent Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
501 25th Ave N Available 11/18/19 Annul UNFURN. Updated Crescent Heights Home 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - You will LOVE this cozy (1010 SQ. FT.) updated three bedroom home with TWO car garage in desirable Crescent Heights, just three blocks from Crescent Lake Park! Gorgeous original hardwood flooring has been refinished, completely remodeled kitchen featuring marble counters, stainless appliances, 42" cabinetry. Stylish living/dining room combo with French doors leading out to screened porch and the beautiful drapery stays. Full totally remodeled bathroom with large walk-in shower in the main house and another remodeled full bath in the two car garage. Full size front loader washer-dryer is provided. Central H & A. Newer roof. Fenced backyard. Room for boat or trailer parking off the alley. DOG 35 lbs. or under only considered due to refinished hardwoods. No cats. Lawn service is included in the rent. Tenants pay water/sewer/garbage/electric/cable.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2394900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 25th Ave N have any available units?
501 25th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 25th Ave N have?
Some of 501 25th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 25th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
501 25th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 25th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 25th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 501 25th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 501 25th Ave N offers parking.
Does 501 25th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 25th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 25th Ave N have a pool?
No, 501 25th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 501 25th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 501 25th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 501 25th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 25th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

