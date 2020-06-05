4900 38TH WAY S

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan shuffle board tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool shuffle board bbq/grill internet access tennis court

DIRECT WATER VIEWS. Start each morning watching the dolphins and manatees swim by, only to be topped by ending each evening with breathtaking sunsets as the sky becomes a scene from a watercolor masterpiece. This 3/2 condo is open, airy, and very spacious boasting 1500 sqft of living area with direct water views from two of the bedrooms and the entire living space. Your oversized, enclosed, private balcony adds to this offering an extended indoor/outdoor living space. The Moorings of Maximo is a hidden gem located within the Skyway Marina District. Situated along the Grand Canal, connecting Boca Ciega Bay and Maximo Marina. Community amenities include tennis/pickle-ball courts, shuffleboard, a heated saltwater pool, grilling and entertaining area, and dock. The highly sought after Maximo Marina is next door to accommodate all boating needs and soon will be home to Tiki Docks Bar & Grill only steps from your door. Conveniently situated with easy access to I-275, award winning beaches, Downtown St Pete, Eckerd College, SPC, and all the very exciting new developments coming to the Skyway Marina District. This is truly a perfect place to be. *Rent includes water/sewer/trash/cable/internet. Tenant responsible for electric. *Unit rented unfurnished