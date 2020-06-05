All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

4900 38TH WAY S

4900 38th Way South · (727) 599-1944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4900 38th Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Maximo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
DIRECT WATER VIEWS. Start each morning watching the dolphins and manatees swim by, only to be topped by ending each evening with breathtaking sunsets as the sky becomes a scene from a watercolor masterpiece. This 3/2 condo is open, airy, and very spacious boasting 1500 sqft of living area with direct water views from two of the bedrooms and the entire living space. Your oversized, enclosed, private balcony adds to this offering an extended indoor/outdoor living space. The Moorings of Maximo is a hidden gem located within the Skyway Marina District. Situated along the Grand Canal, connecting Boca Ciega Bay and Maximo Marina. Community amenities include tennis/pickle-ball courts, shuffleboard, a heated saltwater pool, grilling and entertaining area, and dock. The highly sought after Maximo Marina is next door to accommodate all boating needs and soon will be home to Tiki Docks Bar & Grill only steps from your door. Conveniently situated with easy access to I-275, award winning beaches, Downtown St Pete, Eckerd College, SPC, and all the very exciting new developments coming to the Skyway Marina District. This is truly a perfect place to be. *Rent includes water/sewer/trash/cable/internet. Tenant responsible for electric. *Unit rented unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 38TH WAY S have any available units?
4900 38TH WAY S has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 38TH WAY S have?
Some of 4900 38TH WAY S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 38TH WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
4900 38TH WAY S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 38TH WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 4900 38TH WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4900 38TH WAY S offer parking?
No, 4900 38TH WAY S does not offer parking.
Does 4900 38TH WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 38TH WAY S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 38TH WAY S have a pool?
Yes, 4900 38TH WAY S has a pool.
Does 4900 38TH WAY S have accessible units?
No, 4900 38TH WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 38TH WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 38TH WAY S has units with dishwashers.
