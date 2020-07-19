All apartments in St. Petersburg
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4892 Beach Dr SE D
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4892 Beach Dr SE D

4892 Beach Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4892 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Waterfront, Gated community only 4mi. from downtown St. Pete 1 Br - Waterfront, gated community on salt water canal. 2nd floor in South Village of Waterside Condos. We are only 4 miles to the heart of downtown St. Petersburg.

Nice updated laminate flooring, WILL HAVE custom lite gray walls, beautiful view of the canal. Community is surrounded by Tampa Bay, tropical lush landscaping, tennis, volleyball, pickle-ball, 2 swimming pools, one on open bay heated and hot tub that look directly into the bay, gorgeous scenery! Sports bar on 2nd floor of yacht club, state of the art fitness center, fishing pier and lots of seawall to watch nature.

We have it all, come live the good life of Waterside S. Village Condos!

(RLNE4102972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4892 Beach Dr SE D have any available units?
4892 Beach Dr SE D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4892 Beach Dr SE D have?
Some of 4892 Beach Dr SE D's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4892 Beach Dr SE D currently offering any rent specials?
4892 Beach Dr SE D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4892 Beach Dr SE D pet-friendly?
Yes, 4892 Beach Dr SE D is pet friendly.
Does 4892 Beach Dr SE D offer parking?
No, 4892 Beach Dr SE D does not offer parking.
Does 4892 Beach Dr SE D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4892 Beach Dr SE D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4892 Beach Dr SE D have a pool?
Yes, 4892 Beach Dr SE D has a pool.
Does 4892 Beach Dr SE D have accessible units?
No, 4892 Beach Dr SE D does not have accessible units.
Does 4892 Beach Dr SE D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4892 Beach Dr SE D has units with dishwashers.
