4892 Beach Dr SE D

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Waterfront, Gated community only 4mi. from downtown St. Pete 1 Br - Waterfront, gated community on salt water canal. 2nd floor in South Village of Waterside Condos. We are only 4 miles to the heart of downtown St. Petersburg.



Nice updated laminate flooring, WILL HAVE custom lite gray walls, beautiful view of the canal. Community is surrounded by Tampa Bay, tropical lush landscaping, tennis, volleyball, pickle-ball, 2 swimming pools, one on open bay heated and hot tub that look directly into the bay, gorgeous scenery! Sports bar on 2nd floor of yacht club, state of the art fitness center, fishing pier and lots of seawall to watch nature.



We have it all, come live the good life of Waterside S. Village Condos!



(RLNE4102972)