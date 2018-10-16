4801 OSPREY DRIVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

This stunning updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo looks out over beautiful Boca Ciega Bay with amazing year round sunsets. Offered unfurnished, the open floor plan and appealing neutral colors welcome any decor and furnishings. The dream kitchen features an island, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and sleek white cabinetry. The master bedroom suite has sliders leading out to the oversized covered balcony with a peaceful water view and has an updated bathroom, with dual vanity and large walk-in shower. Located in the resort style 88 acre gated community of Dolphin Cay with amenities galore including three pools, spa, 3 Har tru lighted tennis courts, fitness center, library, wildlife preserve with walking trail, private beach, private pier, kayak access, beach side grill area and community room with billiard room. Dolphin Cay is a 24/ gated community with guard and located only 10 minutes to all the art and venues of downtown St. Petersburg, minutes to famed Ft. Desoto Park and Gulf beaches, and 30 minutes to Tampa International Airport.