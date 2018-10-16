All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4801 OSPREY DRIVE S
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

4801 OSPREY DRIVE S

4801 Osprey Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4801 Osprey Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
This stunning updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo looks out over beautiful Boca Ciega Bay with amazing year round sunsets. Offered unfurnished, the open floor plan and appealing neutral colors welcome any decor and furnishings. The dream kitchen features an island, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and sleek white cabinetry. The master bedroom suite has sliders leading out to the oversized covered balcony with a peaceful water view and has an updated bathroom, with dual vanity and large walk-in shower. Located in the resort style 88 acre gated community of Dolphin Cay with amenities galore including three pools, spa, 3 Har tru lighted tennis courts, fitness center, library, wildlife preserve with walking trail, private beach, private pier, kayak access, beach side grill area and community room with billiard room. Dolphin Cay is a 24/ gated community with guard and located only 10 minutes to all the art and venues of downtown St. Petersburg, minutes to famed Ft. Desoto Park and Gulf beaches, and 30 minutes to Tampa International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S have any available units?
4801 OSPREY DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S have?
Some of 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
4801 OSPREY DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S offer parking?
No, 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S does not offer parking.
Does 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 OSPREY DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus