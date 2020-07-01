4750 2nd Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

2/1 Home in St. Pete United Central - Call today to schedule a showing for this cozy 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom home in United Central Neighborhood!

Property has a decorative fireplace, freshly resurfaced hardwood floors, and one car garage with additional storage shelves.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult

Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Administrative Fee: $125

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No Landlord Collections

No Utility Collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3748152)