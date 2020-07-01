All apartments in St. Petersburg
4750 2nd Ave N

4750 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4750 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
2/1 Home in St. Pete United Central - Call today to schedule a showing for this cozy 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom home in United Central Neighborhood!
Property has a decorative fireplace, freshly resurfaced hardwood floors, and one car garage with additional storage shelves.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult
Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Administrative Fee: $125
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No Landlord Collections
No Utility Collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3748152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 2nd Ave N have any available units?
4750 2nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4750 2nd Ave N have?
Some of 4750 2nd Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 2nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4750 2nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 2nd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4750 2nd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4750 2nd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4750 2nd Ave N offers parking.
Does 4750 2nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 2nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 2nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 4750 2nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4750 2nd Ave N have accessible units?
Yes, 4750 2nd Ave N has accessible units.
Does 4750 2nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4750 2nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

