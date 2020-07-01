4750 2nd Ave N

Amenities
2/1 Home in St. Pete United Central - Call today to schedule a showing for this cozy 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom home in United Central Neighborhood!
Property has a decorative fireplace, freshly resurfaced hardwood floors, and one car garage with additional storage shelves.
Application fee is $50.00 per adult
Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Administrative Fee: $125
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount
No Evictions
No Landlord Collections
No Utility Collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
To schedule a showing please call,
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE3748152)