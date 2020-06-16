4743 9th Ave S

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom 1 Bath / w garage room - Come home to this bright large 3 bedroom 1 bath home in a great area of St Petersburg. Right off 49th St it is centrally located to downtown and the beaches.

The living area is open to a large kitchen. Two good size bedrooms and the bath are off the main living area. Bedrooms and living room have natural wood floors. Kitchen is Tiled. The house has a garage room that has been used for a playroom, storage or office. Parking is in the rear of the house. Garage has a washer and dryer hookup. This house has Central Air Conditoning and Heat.

Available Now

