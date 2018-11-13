All apartments in St. Petersburg
4717 10TH AVENUE N

4717 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4717 10th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Enjoy your own private resort type rental home. Professionally appointed home fully furnished down to the spoons. Sparkling pool, secluded back yard, barbecue, fenced yard, lush beautiful grounds. This home has been completely renovated and has luxury appliances, washer, dryer, stainless refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, dishes, pots, pans, flatware, coffee maker and much much more. 2 large and comfortable bedrooms with large closets and 2 updated bathrooms. There is a big family room off the kitchen. Short drive to 4 award winning beaches, downtown St Petersburg which has been totally revitalized with its award winning restaurants, Mahaffy Theater, Live theater, Beach Drive, Dali Museum, and a short drive to Tampa International Airport. Lease for 3, 4, 5, 6 months or a full year and give yourself a break. $2200 per month plus $75 for utilities, plus 13.5% Florida bed tax if you are staying under 6 months, $120 cleaning and $100 for background check. $1500 refundable damage deposit. Annual monthly rent $1800 and you pay power, pool maintenance, and landscaping. Your small pet is welcome here with a $250 non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 10TH AVENUE N have any available units?
4717 10TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 10TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 4717 10TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 10TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4717 10TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 10TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 10TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 4717 10TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 4717 10TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 4717 10TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4717 10TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 10TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 4717 10TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 4717 10TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4717 10TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 10TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 10TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
