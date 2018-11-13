4717 10TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Enjoy your own private resort type rental home. Professionally appointed home fully furnished down to the spoons. Sparkling pool, secluded back yard, barbecue, fenced yard, lush beautiful grounds. This home has been completely renovated and has luxury appliances, washer, dryer, stainless refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, dishes, pots, pans, flatware, coffee maker and much much more. 2 large and comfortable bedrooms with large closets and 2 updated bathrooms. There is a big family room off the kitchen. Short drive to 4 award winning beaches, downtown St Petersburg which has been totally revitalized with its award winning restaurants, Mahaffy Theater, Live theater, Beach Drive, Dali Museum, and a short drive to Tampa International Airport. Lease for 3, 4, 5, 6 months or a full year and give yourself a break. $2200 per month plus $75 for utilities, plus 13.5% Florida bed tax if you are staying under 6 months, $120 cleaning and $100 for background check. $1500 refundable damage deposit. Annual monthly rent $1800 and you pay power, pool maintenance, and landscaping. Your small pet is welcome here with a $250 non-refundable pet deposit.