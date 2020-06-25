4714 COBIA DRIVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Waterside at Coquina Key South Village. Paradise awaits you, One bedroom, one bathtub with shower, with balcony second level, magnificent view of Pond lots of water fowl, Washer/Dryer inside with black appliances wood cabinets. Complex has 3 miles of walking seawalls, dog park, two pools, a club house with day dock, fun activities, bar and special event, Taco Tuesday, pizza, also holiday themed parties. Two pools, lighted basket ball courts, volley ball court, tennis court, state of the art fitness center, laundry facility, on site security, and 24 hour gate attendance. Enjoy paradise within 6 minutes of downtown and USF, St. Pete College, Eckerd College, Bayfront Medical and All Children's Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital, Tropicana Field, museums, restaurants, and shops! Easy access to I-275 and ten minutes to the sandy white beaches. Pets ok Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing and public health. For in person tours, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms. Wear a mask! Thank you for your cooperation.”