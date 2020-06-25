All apartments in St. Petersburg
4714 COBIA DRIVE SE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:00 AM

4714 COBIA DRIVE SE

4714 Cobia Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4714 Cobia Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Waterside at Coquina Key South Village. Paradise awaits you, One bedroom, one bathtub with shower, with balcony second level, magnificent view of Pond lots of water fowl, Washer/Dryer inside with black appliances wood cabinets. Complex has 3 miles of walking seawalls, dog park, two pools, a club house with day dock, fun activities, bar and special event, Taco Tuesday, pizza, also holiday themed parties. Two pools, lighted basket ball courts, volley ball court, tennis court, state of the art fitness center, laundry facility, on site security, and 24 hour gate attendance. Enjoy paradise within 6 minutes of downtown and USF, St. Pete College, Eckerd College, Bayfront Medical and All Children's Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital, Tropicana Field, museums, restaurants, and shops! Easy access to I-275 and ten minutes to the sandy white beaches. Pets ok Due to COVID-19, all units will be professionally sanitized between tenants. To comply with safe social distancing and public health. For in person tours, please do not schedule if you display any flu like symptoms. Wear a mask! Thank you for your cooperation.”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

