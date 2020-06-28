All apartments in St. Petersburg
463 76TH AVENUE N
463 76TH AVENUE N

463 76th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

463 76th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Fossil Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
This Spacious Apartment is Located One Block West of the 4th ST Corridor with all the Restaurants and Shops it has to offer. The Large Living Room has Carpet, Ceiling Fan with a Light Fixture and New Paint. Both Bedrooms are Very Roomy with Carpet and New Paint. The One Bath has New Paint, Bathtub with Shower and Updated Vanity. The Kitchen is Well Equipped with a Dishwasher, Disposal and Lots of Counter and Cabinet Space. This Unit Comes with One Assigned Parking Space. Water, Sewage and Garbage is included in the Monthly Rent. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 463 76TH AVENUE N have any available units?
463 76TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 463 76TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 463 76TH AVENUE N's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 463 76TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
463 76TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 463 76TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 463 76TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 463 76TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 463 76TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 463 76TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 463 76TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 463 76TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 463 76TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 463 76TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 463 76TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 463 76TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 463 76TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
