Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE

4625 Overlook Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Overlook Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Venetian Isles

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
IMPECCABLY DESIGNED 3 BED, 4 BATH SUN KETCH TOWNHOME with 2 car garage, private master ensuite, bonus room and elevator. First level bonus room and bath can easily be a fourth bedroom. The gourmet kitchen features solid wood cabinets & granite countertops and is situated on the second floor where the spacious combined family room/dining room open to a tropical balcony. Private bedroom or office and full bath are also located on the second level. The third floor features spacious master ensuite with large walk-in closet, privately situated down the hall from third bedroom ensuite and laundry room. Plantation shutters and vaulted ceilings throughout. Oversized garage and storage throughout, this townhome is luxury living at its best and is located in a quiet residential neighborhood just a bike ride from vibrant downtown St. Pete and waterfront parks . Tampa, airports and beautiful soft-sand beaches are also just minutes away. HOA only $225! THIS HOME IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE have any available units?
4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE have?
Some of 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE does offer parking.
Does 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
