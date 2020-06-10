4625 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE

Amenities

IMPECCABLY DESIGNED 3 BED, 4 BATH SUN KETCH TOWNHOME with 2 car garage, private master ensuite, bonus room and elevator. First level bonus room and bath can easily be a fourth bedroom. The gourmet kitchen features solid wood cabinets & granite countertops and is situated on the second floor where the spacious combined family room/dining room open to a tropical balcony. Private bedroom or office and full bath are also located on the second level. The third floor features spacious master ensuite with large walk-in closet, privately situated down the hall from third bedroom ensuite and laundry room. Plantation shutters and vaulted ceilings throughout. Oversized garage and storage throughout, this townhome is luxury living at its best and is located in a quiet residential neighborhood just a bike ride from vibrant downtown St. Pete and waterfront parks . Tampa, airports and beautiful soft-sand beaches are also just minutes away. HOA only $225! THIS HOME IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE