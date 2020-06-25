All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

4569 35th Terrace North

4569 35th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

4569 35th Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great block home in the heart of St. Petersburg! A MUST SEE 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home with plenty of out door space for entertaining, a pool addition or letting the pets roam under the shade of large trees. The ample 1332 sgft split floor plan home features a walk-in closet in the master, terrazzo flooring throughout the main living areas, newer appliances and a large living room. Relax in the shade and enjoy the quiet scenery from your covered front porch or the covered back patio. If location is on the top of your list then this home should be too. Centrally located between our beautiful Gulf Beaches and our bustling Downtown District, the home makes commuting to work, school, restaurants, shops and the waterfront a quick drive in either direction. Schedule a private showing today before this one is sold!

Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 RE CHAMPIONS

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4569 35th Terrace North have any available units?
4569 35th Terrace North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4569 35th Terrace North have?
Some of 4569 35th Terrace North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4569 35th Terrace North currently offering any rent specials?
4569 35th Terrace North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4569 35th Terrace North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4569 35th Terrace North is pet friendly.
Does 4569 35th Terrace North offer parking?
Yes, 4569 35th Terrace North offers parking.
Does 4569 35th Terrace North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4569 35th Terrace North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4569 35th Terrace North have a pool?
Yes, 4569 35th Terrace North has a pool.
Does 4569 35th Terrace North have accessible units?
No, 4569 35th Terrace North does not have accessible units.
Does 4569 35th Terrace North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4569 35th Terrace North does not have units with dishwashers.
