4569 35th Terrace North

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great block home in the heart of St. Petersburg! A MUST SEE 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home with plenty of out door space for entertaining, a pool addition or letting the pets roam under the shade of large trees. The ample 1332 sgft split floor plan home features a walk-in closet in the master, terrazzo flooring throughout the main living areas, newer appliances and a large living room. Relax in the shade and enjoy the quiet scenery from your covered front porch or the covered back patio. If location is on the top of your list then this home should be too. Centrally located between our beautiful Gulf Beaches and our bustling Downtown District, the home makes commuting to work, school, restaurants, shops and the waterfront a quick drive in either direction. Schedule a private showing today before this one is sold!



