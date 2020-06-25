453 44th St N

Amenities

Primary Home AND Investment Property in one Purchase! Brand New Roof! In the subdivision Interbay, located just west of Historic Kenwood, is where you will find this rare investment. A corner lot home, that is a 3 bed 2 bath split floor-plan home with a detached 1 bed 1 bath apartment. Once you enter, you are welcomed with an openness, which invites you to meander out to the gated patio, OR bedrooms areas, OR the Kitchen and Dining hot-spots. Brilliantly designed fixtures and finishes, like industrial touched concrete floors, durable warm wood, or octagon shaped tile floors. Old-world charm with built-in shelving, farmhouse sink, and sliding barn door accompanying the pantry. Master Bedroom equipped with under-mounted sinks with quartz countertops, on a double sinked vanity, across from a stand up shower and a bear-clawed tub. A Transitional style mixing bead-board with planked-wood walls, chair railing and raised panel walls below. An exquisite shared space for the Kitchen and Dining Room, housing gray subway tile backsplash, two-toned shaker cabinets, a chopping block topped island and Stainless Steel Appliances. The driveway separates the apartment from the house, which is a Window extravaganza showing off massive living space at 20GÇÖ by 18GÇÖ. Behind the quaint studio style kitchen, is the Bedroom and Bathroom separated by another cohesive barn wood door. This investment serves two purposes, but only if you act now!



