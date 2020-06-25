All apartments in St. Petersburg
453 44th St N

453 44th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

453 44th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Primary Home AND Investment Property in one Purchase! Brand New Roof! In the subdivision Interbay, located just west of Historic Kenwood, is where you will find this rare investment. A corner lot home, that is a 3 bed 2 bath split floor-plan home with a detached 1 bed 1 bath apartment. Once you enter, you are welcomed with an openness, which invites you to meander out to the gated patio, OR bedrooms areas, OR the Kitchen and Dining hot-spots. Brilliantly designed fixtures and finishes, like industrial touched concrete floors, durable warm wood, or octagon shaped tile floors. Old-world charm with built-in shelving, farmhouse sink, and sliding barn door accompanying the pantry. Master Bedroom equipped with under-mounted sinks with quartz countertops, on a double sinked vanity, across from a stand up shower and a bear-clawed tub. A Transitional style mixing bead-board with planked-wood walls, chair railing and raised panel walls below. An exquisite shared space for the Kitchen and Dining Room, housing gray subway tile backsplash, two-toned shaker cabinets, a chopping block topped island and Stainless Steel Appliances. The driveway separates the apartment from the house, which is a Window extravaganza showing off massive living space at 20GÇÖ by 18GÇÖ. Behind the quaint studio style kitchen, is the Bedroom and Bathroom separated by another cohesive barn wood door. This investment serves two purposes, but only if you act now!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 44th St N have any available units?
453 44th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 453 44th St N currently offering any rent specials?
453 44th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 44th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 453 44th St N is pet friendly.
Does 453 44th St N offer parking?
No, 453 44th St N does not offer parking.
Does 453 44th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 44th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 44th St N have a pool?
No, 453 44th St N does not have a pool.
Does 453 44th St N have accessible units?
No, 453 44th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 453 44th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 44th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 44th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 44th St N does not have units with air conditioning.
