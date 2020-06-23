All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:26 PM

4500 2ND AVENUE N

4500 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4500 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brick Paved Streets and Vintage 1924 St.Pete Rental! Enjoy the St. Pete life with this light and airy 2/1 home sitting on a large corner lot. The entrance opens to a foyer with surrounding windows for a bright effect leading to a large combination living and dining room. Original wood flooring adds to the ambiance of the rooms. Fireplace is for decorative purposes only. Kitchen comes with range, refrigerator and dishwasher and surrounding cabinets and counter-tops. No laundry facilities with this unit. Garage and storage room is not available for tenant use. Owner will look at a 7-12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 2ND AVENUE N have any available units?
4500 2ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 2ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 4500 2ND AVENUE N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 2ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
4500 2ND AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 2ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 4500 2ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4500 2ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 4500 2ND AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 4500 2ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 2ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 2ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 4500 2ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 4500 2ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 4500 2ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 2ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 2ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
