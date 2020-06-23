4500 2ND AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brick Paved Streets and Vintage 1924 St.Pete Rental! Enjoy the St. Pete life with this light and airy 2/1 home sitting on a large corner lot. The entrance opens to a foyer with surrounding windows for a bright effect leading to a large combination living and dining room. Original wood flooring adds to the ambiance of the rooms. Fireplace is for decorative purposes only. Kitchen comes with range, refrigerator and dishwasher and surrounding cabinets and counter-tops. No laundry facilities with this unit. Garage and storage room is not available for tenant use. Owner will look at a 7-12 month lease.