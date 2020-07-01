4433 CRESTWOOD DRIVE N

Amenities

Clean and move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home in a great location, with easy access anywhere in the Tampa Bay area! Large lot accommodates parking and gardening. This bright house features newer windows and nice blinds, which helps with your electric bill. All white bathroom and all white kitchen are nice and functional. Easy mobility with no steps or thresh-holds. Enjoy morning coffee or wine after dinner on your private covered and screened back patio. The yard is privacy fenced and offers shed storage, as well as privacy and shade.

Looking for a 1 year minimum lease.