4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B

4424 9th Avenue South · (863) 431-1051
Location

4424 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - ST PETERSBURG, VINSETTA PARK - Newly Remodled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located in ST PETERSBURG, VINSETTA PARK, Just of 49TH Street South, Vinyl Flooring throughout home, White Shaker Cabinets, with Black Appliances in Kitchen, Separate Parking Pad, Convient Location to Shops, Schools and Parks. Section 8 Accepted

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1.(863) 431-1051

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5724395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B have any available units?
4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B currently offering any rent specials?
4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B is pet friendly.
Does 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B offer parking?
Yes, 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B does offer parking.
Does 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B have a pool?
No, 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B does not have a pool.
Does 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B have accessible units?
No, 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B has units with air conditioning.
