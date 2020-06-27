436 2nd Street No

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse

Downtown St. Pete opportunity to have your business and home - WOW. RARE Historic Society single family home with separate 366 S.F. efficiency apartment, that can be used for your commercial business and/or home. Many many options available as the user of this well maintained property.

Large 3/2 2080 S.F. home/office. PLUS Efficiency Apt. Formerly used as apt and Architect Office.



Large rooms would be perfect for an attorney's office. Large reception room with fireplace and side room for conferences. Potential for 5 offices, employee lounge in the kitchen area, and southern charm resting on the balcony enjoying the hustle and bustle of an exciting growing city. Minutes to major highways, beaches, amenities, night life. parks, museums, colleges and major hospitals.



Come be a part of the exciting downtown and the new Pier area. Will not last.



(RLNE5024121)