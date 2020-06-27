All apartments in St. Petersburg
436 2nd Street No

436 2nd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

436 2nd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

patio / balcony
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Downtown St. Pete opportunity to have your business and home - WOW. RARE Historic Society single family home with separate 366 S.F. efficiency apartment, that can be used for your commercial business and/or home. Many many options available as the user of this well maintained property.
Large 3/2 2080 S.F. home/office. PLUS Efficiency Apt. Formerly used as apt and Architect Office.

Large rooms would be perfect for an attorney's office. Large reception room with fireplace and side room for conferences. Potential for 5 offices, employee lounge in the kitchen area, and southern charm resting on the balcony enjoying the hustle and bustle of an exciting growing city. Minutes to major highways, beaches, amenities, night life. parks, museums, colleges and major hospitals.

Come be a part of the exciting downtown and the new Pier area. Will not last.

(RLNE5024121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 2nd Street No have any available units?
436 2nd Street No doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 436 2nd Street No currently offering any rent specials?
436 2nd Street No is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 2nd Street No pet-friendly?
No, 436 2nd Street No is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 436 2nd Street No offer parking?
No, 436 2nd Street No does not offer parking.
Does 436 2nd Street No have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 2nd Street No does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 2nd Street No have a pool?
No, 436 2nd Street No does not have a pool.
Does 436 2nd Street No have accessible units?
No, 436 2nd Street No does not have accessible units.
Does 436 2nd Street No have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 2nd Street No does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 2nd Street No have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 2nd Street No does not have units with air conditioning.
