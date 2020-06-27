All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4347 9th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4347 9th Avenue North
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:54 PM

4347 9th Avenue North

4347 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4347 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTRAL ST PETERSBURG LOCATION Beautifully remodeled interiors to this really nice home'.with signature St. Petersburg Florida style. There are three big bedrooms, and two bathrooms covering 1264 square feet of living space. NO carpets to this one, just nice laminate in a neutral contemporary color tone. Walk right into small entry and into the large living/dining room space. There is plenty of room to spread out. Step down into one of the bedrooms that can easily be used as a home office. The highlight of this property is the stunning kitchen with every update that anyone would like custom-like cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter-tops. It just needs to be seen to be completely appreciated. The master suite has great closet space plus one of the finest master showers we have seen. There is a ton of room outside for all of your entertaining needs yet private. This one is a good one for a good price! Contact us right away to schedule your viewing.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4347 9th Avenue North have any available units?
4347 9th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4347 9th Avenue North have?
Some of 4347 9th Avenue North's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4347 9th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4347 9th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4347 9th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4347 9th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4347 9th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 4347 9th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 4347 9th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4347 9th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4347 9th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4347 9th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4347 9th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4347 9th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4347 9th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4347 9th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus