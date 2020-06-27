4347 9th Avenue North

Amenities

CENTRAL ST PETERSBURG LOCATION Beautifully remodeled interiors to this really nice home'.with signature St. Petersburg Florida style. There are three big bedrooms, and two bathrooms covering 1264 square feet of living space. NO carpets to this one, just nice laminate in a neutral contemporary color tone. Walk right into small entry and into the large living/dining room space. There is plenty of room to spread out. Step down into one of the bedrooms that can easily be used as a home office. The highlight of this property is the stunning kitchen with every update that anyone would like custom-like cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter-tops. It just needs to be seen to be completely appreciated. The master suite has great closet space plus one of the finest master showers we have seen. There is a ton of room outside for all of your entertaining needs yet private. This one is a good one for a good price! Contact us right away to schedule your viewing.



