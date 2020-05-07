All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 425 30th Ave N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
425 30th Ave N.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

425 30th Ave N.

425 30th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

425 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Park - Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
House for Rent - 425 30th Ave. N, St Pete. FL 33704 - Available Now!

12 month lease

2 bedroom, 2 bath, tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floor throughout the rest of the unit, refrigerator, oven, central air conditioning and heat, well lit, fenced backyard with shed for storage, utility room with washer and dryer, driveway for parking, additional parking in alley. Convenient location, walking distance from grocery stores, restaurants and shopping, minutes from downtown St. Pete.

Requirements for approval:

- Application fee of $60 covers credit and background check.
(If approved a credit of $30 from app fee will be applied
towards rent).
- Valid form of identification (ie: Driver's License.)
- Copy of 2 most recent pay stubs
- Copy of 2 most recent bank statements

Security deposit and first month's rent due upon completing approval process and signing of lease agreement.

* Showing to be requested by appointment (lplaza@belleairgroup.com)

(RLNE4501202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 30th Ave N. have any available units?
425 30th Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 30th Ave N. have?
Some of 425 30th Ave N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 30th Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
425 30th Ave N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 30th Ave N. pet-friendly?
No, 425 30th Ave N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 425 30th Ave N. offer parking?
Yes, 425 30th Ave N. offers parking.
Does 425 30th Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 30th Ave N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 30th Ave N. have a pool?
No, 425 30th Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 425 30th Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 425 30th Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 425 30th Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 30th Ave N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus