Amenities

House for Rent - 425 30th Ave. N, St Pete. FL 33704 - Available Now!



12 month lease



2 bedroom, 2 bath, tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floor throughout the rest of the unit, refrigerator, oven, central air conditioning and heat, well lit, fenced backyard with shed for storage, utility room with washer and dryer, driveway for parking, additional parking in alley. Convenient location, walking distance from grocery stores, restaurants and shopping, minutes from downtown St. Pete.



Requirements for approval:



- Application fee of $60 covers credit and background check.

(If approved a credit of $30 from app fee will be applied

towards rent).

- Valid form of identification (ie: Driver's License.)

- Copy of 2 most recent pay stubs

- Copy of 2 most recent bank statements



Security deposit and first month's rent due upon completing approval process and signing of lease agreement.



* Showing to be requested by appointment (lplaza@belleairgroup.com)



(RLNE4501202)