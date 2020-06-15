All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

4165 13TH LANE NE

4165 13th Lane Northeast · (727) 894-1600
Location

4165 13th Lane Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fully furnished with utilities included this beautiful waterfront home in Northeast St. Pete is available for short or long term rental. This is the best of both worlds, deep water boating access to the Gulf of Mexico and a very short drive to bustling downtown St. Pete. Discount for annual rental. Lease price of $4700/mo is all inclusive with a three month rental. The property comes furnished and all utilities are included. So if you are in town to discover our beautiful city, have a work assignment, are between homes, or simply want the flexibility of renting, this is the opportunity for you. Photographs are from a prior listing of the property. Some furnishings have changed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4165 13TH LANE NE have any available units?
4165 13TH LANE NE has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4165 13TH LANE NE have?
Some of 4165 13TH LANE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4165 13TH LANE NE currently offering any rent specials?
4165 13TH LANE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4165 13TH LANE NE pet-friendly?
No, 4165 13TH LANE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4165 13TH LANE NE offer parking?
Yes, 4165 13TH LANE NE does offer parking.
Does 4165 13TH LANE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4165 13TH LANE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4165 13TH LANE NE have a pool?
No, 4165 13TH LANE NE does not have a pool.
Does 4165 13TH LANE NE have accessible units?
No, 4165 13TH LANE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4165 13TH LANE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4165 13TH LANE NE has units with dishwashers.
