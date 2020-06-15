4165 13TH LANE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fully furnished with utilities included this beautiful waterfront home in Northeast St. Pete is available for short or long term rental. This is the best of both worlds, deep water boating access to the Gulf of Mexico and a very short drive to bustling downtown St. Pete. Discount for annual rental. Lease price of $4700/mo is all inclusive with a three month rental. The property comes furnished and all utilities are included. So if you are in town to discover our beautiful city, have a work assignment, are between homes, or simply want the flexibility of renting, this is the opportunity for you. Photographs are from a prior listing of the property. Some furnishings have changed.