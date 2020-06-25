4101 11th Ave N

Amenities
Huge Price Drop!!! Priced To Sell Now! Come Feast Your Eyes On Your Adorable, Move In Ready Home! Thorough And Tasteful Remodel Just Completed. Brand New Updated Kitchen Features Granite, Stainless And A Thoughtfully Placed Built-in Island! Brand New Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout The Entire Home Really Sets Off The Light, Freshly Painted Interior. Oh, And Dongçöt Forget About Your Patio And Pool Deck, Perfect For Entertaining, Grilling And Swimming! Enjoy Your Privacy With Your Brand New Fence, All On A Desirable Corner Lot! Includes New Water Heater And Home Warranty!!! All This Within Easy Reach Of Parks, Shopping, Schools, The Interstate, Beaches, Grand Central, And All That Downtown Saint Petersburg Has To Offer! Call Today To Schedule Your Private Showing. Itgçöll Be Gone Soon!
