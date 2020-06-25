All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4101 11th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4101 11th Ave N
Last updated May 8 2019 at 3:05 PM

4101 11th Ave N

4101 11th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4101 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge Price Drop!!! Priced To Sell Now! Come Feast Your Eyes On Your Adorable, Move In Ready Home! Thorough And Tasteful Remodel Just Completed. Brand New Updated Kitchen Features Granite, Stainless And A Thoughtfully Placed Built-in Island! Brand New Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout The Entire Home Really Sets Off The Light, Freshly Painted Interior. Oh, And Dongçöt Forget About Your Patio And Pool Deck, Perfect For Entertaining, Grilling And Swimming! Enjoy Your Privacy With Your Brand New Fence, All On A Desirable Corner Lot! Includes New Water Heater And Home Warranty!!! All This Within Easy Reach Of Parks, Shopping, Schools, The Interstate, Beaches, Grand Central, And All That Downtown Saint Petersburg Has To Offer! Call Today To Schedule Your Private Showing. Itgçöll Be Gone Soon!

Listing Courtesy Of JAY ALAN REAL ESTATE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 11th Ave N have any available units?
4101 11th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 11th Ave N have?
Some of 4101 11th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 11th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4101 11th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 11th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4101 11th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4101 11th Ave N offer parking?
No, 4101 11th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4101 11th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 11th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 11th Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 4101 11th Ave N has a pool.
Does 4101 11th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4101 11th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 11th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 11th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus