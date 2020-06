Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Dunbar Condo is part of a 12 unit condo complex. It boasts a stylish kitchen with top-level granite, tile flooring, energy-efficient stainless appliances, including modern stacked washer and dryer and a new energy-efficient roof, hurricane windows and new central a/c unit.This condo is just steps on continuous sidewalks to the waterfront, public parks and pool, the 5 star Vinoy hotel, sporting events, numerous fine dining establishments and dog parks. USF St. Pete is minutes away.