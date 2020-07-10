4089 Bluefish Dr SE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c694d9b070 ---- Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with garage and fully fenced in backyard in Coquina Key. Enjoy the Florida sunshine on the patio while surrounded by mature landscaping in your own oasis. This home is an entertainer\'s dream, with an open, modern floor plan, an oversized kitchen (with ample cabinet space with pantry) and large living space. Bamboo growing in the lush yard and on the wood flooring. Everything is newer and upscale: appliances, cabinets, counters and the roof. Coquina Key is a beautiful little key with water all around! Plenty of nature reserves for walking and kayaking. One month rent, a $1700 security deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. Well behaved pet possible with approval and additional fees. The owner is military and has orders. Military welcome! Appointment only. Call Kim at 727-220-3100 for an appointment and more information. 2 Baths Three Bedroom