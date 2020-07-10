All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4089 Bluefish Dr SE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

4089 Bluefish Dr SE

4089 Bluefish Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4089 Bluefish Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c694d9b070 ---- Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with garage and fully fenced in backyard in Coquina Key. Enjoy the Florida sunshine on the patio while surrounded by mature landscaping in your own oasis. This home is an entertainer\'s dream, with an open, modern floor plan, an oversized kitchen (with ample cabinet space with pantry) and large living space. Bamboo growing in the lush yard and on the wood flooring. Everything is newer and upscale: appliances, cabinets, counters and the roof. Coquina Key is a beautiful little key with water all around! Plenty of nature reserves for walking and kayaking. One month rent, a $1700 security deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. Well behaved pet possible with approval and additional fees. The owner is military and has orders. Military welcome! Appointment only. Call Kim at 727-220-3100 for an appointment and more information. 2 Baths Three Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4089 Bluefish Dr SE have any available units?
4089 Bluefish Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4089 Bluefish Dr SE have?
Some of 4089 Bluefish Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4089 Bluefish Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
4089 Bluefish Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4089 Bluefish Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4089 Bluefish Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 4089 Bluefish Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 4089 Bluefish Dr SE offers parking.
Does 4089 Bluefish Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4089 Bluefish Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4089 Bluefish Dr SE have a pool?
No, 4089 Bluefish Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 4089 Bluefish Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 4089 Bluefish Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4089 Bluefish Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4089 Bluefish Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.

