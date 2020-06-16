All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

400 S 4TH AVENUE S

400 4th Ave S · (727) 409-1347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 4th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
For the work from home executive looking for a luxury home and office with superior facilities included, this is for you. The second bedroom in this luxury condo would be perfect for someone that works from home, and could be a second bedroom for guests as well. It is in one of the most impressive building offering a cutting edge work out center and 5th floor pool with a commercial grade bar-b-que grill and lounging areas inside and outside with a well-appointed club room for your private gatherings. Located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, you are near the USF, the Poynter Institute, Bayfront/Johns Hopkins Medical Facility, the Pinellas County Courthouse and the many international businesses that call St. Petersburg home. Parking spaces 115 & 130

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 S 4TH AVENUE S have any available units?
400 S 4TH AVENUE S has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 S 4TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 400 S 4TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 S 4TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
400 S 4TH AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 S 4TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 400 S 4TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 400 S 4TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 400 S 4TH AVENUE S does offer parking.
Does 400 S 4TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 S 4TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 S 4TH AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 400 S 4TH AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 400 S 4TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 400 S 4TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 400 S 4TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 S 4TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
