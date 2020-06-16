400 S 4TH AVENUE S

Amenities

For the work from home executive looking for a luxury home and office with superior facilities included, this is for you. The second bedroom in this luxury condo would be perfect for someone that works from home, and could be a second bedroom for guests as well. It is in one of the most impressive building offering a cutting edge work out center and 5th floor pool with a commercial grade bar-b-que grill and lounging areas inside and outside with a well-appointed club room for your private gatherings. Located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, you are near the USF, the Poynter Institute, Bayfront/Johns Hopkins Medical Facility, the Pinellas County Courthouse and the many international businesses that call St. Petersburg home. Parking spaces 115 & 130