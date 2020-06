Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath block home in the Pinellas Point area. Corner lot and semi-circular driveway with one-car garage and lovely screen porch in back. Large living room and rear family room with brick fireplace provide plenty of relaxation and entertainment space. Kitchen has range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Three nice bedrooms and two baths can accommodate all of your needs. Pet friendly for 1 small, non-aggressive breed animal.