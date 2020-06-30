All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

3955 15th Ave S

3955 15th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3955 15th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Home In Saint Pete !! - Single Family Home with 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom

Living room with vaulted ceilings

Dining Room

Galley Kitchen

Carport

Large partially fenced yard

Alley Access

Washer/Dryer Hook-ups in carport storage

Near Bus line and Shopping

Minutes to Downtown St Petersburg and Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays!

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.

PLEASE NOTE: Property's rented in their As-Is condition.
ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING

(RLNE5427769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 15th Ave S have any available units?
3955 15th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3955 15th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3955 15th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 15th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3955 15th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3955 15th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3955 15th Ave S offers parking.
Does 3955 15th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3955 15th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 15th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3955 15th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3955 15th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3955 15th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 15th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3955 15th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3955 15th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3955 15th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

