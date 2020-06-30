3955 15th Ave S

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Home In Saint Pete !! - Single Family Home with 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom



Living room with vaulted ceilings



Dining Room



Galley Kitchen



Carport



Large partially fenced yard



Alley Access



Washer/Dryer Hook-ups in carport storage



Near Bus line and Shopping



Minutes to Downtown St Petersburg and Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays!



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.



PLEASE NOTE: Property's rented in their As-Is condition.

ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING



(RLNE5427769)