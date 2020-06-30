3955 15th Ave S

Amenities
Cute Home In Saint Pete !! - Single Family Home with 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom
Living room with vaulted ceilings
Dining Room
Galley Kitchen
Carport
Large partially fenced yard
Alley Access
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups in carport storage
Near Bus line and Shopping
Minutes to Downtown St Petersburg and Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays!
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.
PLEASE NOTE: Property's rented in their As-Is condition.
ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING
