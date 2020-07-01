All apartments in St. Petersburg
3925 15TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

3925 15TH AVENUE N

3925 15th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3925 15th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely Updated home with Large Gorgeous Brand New Kitchen , Tons of 36 inch Cabinets, Upgraded Glass tile backsplash! Samsung Stainless Appliances, top of line Refrigerator!New Gas Range,a cooks Dream!! loads of Beautiful granite counter top space! the home is Freshly painted in neutral tones. New 18X18 Modern Neutral Tile . Gas water heater!! New HVAC (1 year) , updated Breaker Panel. Wonderful all new Bathroom with New Walk in Tile Shower! The Brite Florida room has New Plank tile flooring. The HUGH Backyard is fully fenced with NEW Vinyl Fencing , Alley Access with a Double Gate ,you can park your car, RV or boat in back!Enjoy the shade of the beautiful professionally trimmed oak tree and Paver patio all for your relaxing enjoyment ! There is also a Great Outdoor shower and Half bath a garage . Brand new front loading washer and dryer included . Walkable to Shopping and Restaurants! Please ask about
Rent: 1st last and deposit equil to 1 months rent. total move in $4,650.00. Background check for each person on the lease tenant $40.00 per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 15TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3925 15TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3925 15TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3925 15TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 15TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3925 15TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 15TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3925 15TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3925 15TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3925 15TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3925 15TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3925 15TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 15TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3925 15TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3925 15TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3925 15TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 15TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3925 15TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

