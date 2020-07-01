3925 15TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely Updated home with Large Gorgeous Brand New Kitchen , Tons of 36 inch Cabinets, Upgraded Glass tile backsplash! Samsung Stainless Appliances, top of line Refrigerator!New Gas Range,a cooks Dream!! loads of Beautiful granite counter top space! the home is Freshly painted in neutral tones. New 18X18 Modern Neutral Tile . Gas water heater!! New HVAC (1 year) , updated Breaker Panel. Wonderful all new Bathroom with New Walk in Tile Shower! The Brite Florida room has New Plank tile flooring. The HUGH Backyard is fully fenced with NEW Vinyl Fencing , Alley Access with a Double Gate ,you can park your car, RV or boat in back!Enjoy the shade of the beautiful professionally trimmed oak tree and Paver patio all for your relaxing enjoyment ! There is also a Great Outdoor shower and Half bath a garage . Brand new front loading washer and dryer included . Walkable to Shopping and Restaurants! Please ask about

Rent: 1st last and deposit equil to 1 months rent. total move in $4,650.00. Background check for each person on the lease tenant $40.00 per person.