3910 HELENA STREET NE

This Bright 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 ; 1/2 Jack & Jill bathroom combo with Carport is in the highly sought-after Shore Acres Overlook Subdivision. Beautiful Spacious fenced in yard has plenty of room for Entertaining. Once you walk in the front door you will fall in Love with the Charm & Character of this Home. Open Concept, Beautiful Kitchen with Oak Cabinets, Newer Counter Tops, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Polished Terrazzo floors throughout the Home! The Home comes with a Washer & Dryer for your Convenience. Come see this Beautiful Bright move in condition Charmer today! Tenant's are Responsible for All Utilities and Lawn Care! $75 pre adult application fee! Renter's Insurance Required! NO PETS ALLOWED Minimum Credit and Income requirement 600 and $4800 monthly. No section 8 no evictions or felonies.