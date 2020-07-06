All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

3910 HELENA STREET NE

3910 Helena Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3910 Helena Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This Bright 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 ; 1/2 Jack & Jill bathroom combo with Carport is in the highly sought-after Shore Acres Overlook Subdivision. Beautiful Spacious fenced in yard has plenty of room for Entertaining. Once you walk in the front door you will fall in Love with the Charm & Character of this Home. Open Concept, Beautiful Kitchen with Oak Cabinets, Newer Counter Tops, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Polished Terrazzo floors throughout the Home! The Home comes with a Washer & Dryer for your Convenience. Come see this Beautiful Bright move in condition Charmer today! Tenant's are Responsible for All Utilities and Lawn Care! $75 pre adult application fee! Renter's Insurance Required! NO PETS ALLOWED Minimum Credit and Income requirement 600 and $4800 monthly. No section 8 no evictions or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 HELENA STREET NE have any available units?
3910 HELENA STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 HELENA STREET NE have?
Some of 3910 HELENA STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 HELENA STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3910 HELENA STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 HELENA STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 3910 HELENA STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3910 HELENA STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 3910 HELENA STREET NE offers parking.
Does 3910 HELENA STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3910 HELENA STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 HELENA STREET NE have a pool?
No, 3910 HELENA STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 3910 HELENA STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3910 HELENA STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 HELENA STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3910 HELENA STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

