Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3905 18TH STREET N
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:45 PM

3905 18TH STREET N

3905 18th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3905 18th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714
Harris Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Completely remodeled single family home on quiet tree lined street. Highly sought after location very near to I-275 for an easy commute and about a minute to 16th St N.. Quick access to the trendy 4th St. N hot spots and the downtown St. Pete area. You'll love the higher end trendy fresh updates and the privacy of a single family home. BRAND NEW kitchen opens to a comfortable living room. French doors open to the private courtyard area and fenced yard. Light and bright, open, with new trendy colored laminate flooring, fresh paint, and contemporary fixtures ... This home is functional and esthetically appealing. Brand new higher end appliances including washer & dryer, lots of cabinetry, contemporary backsplash, & fresh paint are just a few of the niceties you'll enjoy. The bathroom is BRAND NEW as well. Community park right around the block adds to the neighborhood appeal of this home. Pets are solely at the owner's discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None.

