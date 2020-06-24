3905 18TH STREET N

Amenities

Completely remodeled single family home on quiet tree lined street. Highly sought after location very near to I-275 for an easy commute and about a minute to 16th St N.. Quick access to the trendy 4th St. N hot spots and the downtown St. Pete area. You'll love the higher end trendy fresh updates and the privacy of a single family home. BRAND NEW kitchen opens to a comfortable living room. French doors open to the private courtyard area and fenced yard. Light and bright, open, with new trendy colored laminate flooring, fresh paint, and contemporary fixtures ... This home is functional and esthetically appealing. Brand new higher end appliances including washer & dryer, lots of cabinetry, contemporary backsplash, & fresh paint are just a few of the niceties you'll enjoy. The bathroom is BRAND NEW as well. Community park right around the block adds to the neighborhood appeal of this home. Pets are solely at the owner's discretion.