3900 23RD AVENUE N

POOL HOME! 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS 1 CAR GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION: Harshaw Neighborhood of St. Petersburg. Near Tyrone Square Mall. Minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, I-275 and a 10 Minute Drive to the Gulf Beaches! This home has been Updated with Tile Floors Throughout. All 3 Baths have Tile Shower Surrounds and Updated Fixtures. The Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops with a Large Breakfast Bar. Newer Stainless-Steel Appliances. 3 of the 4 Bedrooms have In Suite Baths. All Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans and Lots of Closet Space. The Spacious Living/Dining Area has Plenty of Space for Large Furniture and a Large Dining Table. The Family/Florida Room with Sliding Glass Doors Leading out to the Pool is Perfect for Entertaining with Family and Friends! The One Car Garage has Washer & Dryer Hook Ups and an Automatic Door Opener with Remote. There is a Large Circular Driveway and Car Pad. The PVC Privacy Fenced in Back Yard has a Swimming Pool for a Cool Dip on those Hot Summer Days. The Large Back Yard is Perfect for Gatherings and Cookouts. Small Pet OK with Non-Refundable $350 Pet Fee and Pet Profile. TENANT OCCUPIED, MUST MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR SHOWING 24 HR NOTICE. AVAILABLE 6/15/19.