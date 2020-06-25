All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 31 2019

3900 23RD AVENUE N

3900 23rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3900 23rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
POOL HOME! 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS 1 CAR GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION: Harshaw Neighborhood of St. Petersburg. Near Tyrone Square Mall. Minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, I-275 and a 10 Minute Drive to the Gulf Beaches! This home has been Updated with Tile Floors Throughout. All 3 Baths have Tile Shower Surrounds and Updated Fixtures. The Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops with a Large Breakfast Bar. Newer Stainless-Steel Appliances. 3 of the 4 Bedrooms have In Suite Baths. All Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans and Lots of Closet Space. The Spacious Living/Dining Area has Plenty of Space for Large Furniture and a Large Dining Table. The Family/Florida Room with Sliding Glass Doors Leading out to the Pool is Perfect for Entertaining with Family and Friends! The One Car Garage has Washer & Dryer Hook Ups and an Automatic Door Opener with Remote. There is a Large Circular Driveway and Car Pad. The PVC Privacy Fenced in Back Yard has a Swimming Pool for a Cool Dip on those Hot Summer Days. The Large Back Yard is Perfect for Gatherings and Cookouts. Small Pet OK with Non-Refundable $350 Pet Fee and Pet Profile. TENANT OCCUPIED, MUST MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR SHOWING 24 HR NOTICE. AVAILABLE 6/15/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 23RD AVENUE N have any available units?
3900 23RD AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 23RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 3900 23RD AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 23RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3900 23RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 23RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 23RD AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 3900 23RD AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3900 23RD AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3900 23RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 23RD AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 23RD AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 3900 23RD AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 3900 23RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3900 23RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 23RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 23RD AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
