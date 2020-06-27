3899 Wahoo Dr Se

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MUST SEE, Beautiful home in GREAT area! 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, PLUS garage, fenced yard - Welcome home! Located in a great location on Coquina Key St Pete, just minutes to exciting downtown, restaurants, shopping, hospitals and more!

SHOWINGS THURSDAY 3/19 2pm TO 7PM EACH HALF HOUR. PLEASE TEXT MANAGER AND REQUEST A TIME. 727-204-6318



This block home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 1 car garage, tile throughout common areas, nice fenced yard.



This house has so much to offer and will make a wonderful home for the new residents. Set up an appointment to view ASAP!



Just minutes to the beach, parks, dining / shopping, hospitals, and more!

10 minutes to thriving downtown St Pete!



PLUS ask about our $50 monthly rent discount, that is $600 saved per year!



- 3 Bedroom 2 Bath

- Just under 1200 square foot block home

- Open Alley Style Kitchen

- Fenced yard

- Tile flooring

- Garage

- Convenient location close to downtown St Petersburg



Text only to Josh 727-204-6318

Rent $1,395 monthly ($100 early payment discount available), security deposit or Rent Lock $1,600. Some Dog breeds and cats OK with pet fee. No large or aggressive breeds. $50 app fee per adult, background and income/credit



(RLNE5062143)