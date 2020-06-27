All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3899 Wahoo Dr Se
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

3899 Wahoo Dr Se

3899 Wahoo Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3899 Wahoo Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MUST SEE, Beautiful home in GREAT area! 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, PLUS garage, fenced yard - Welcome home! Located in a great location on Coquina Key St Pete, just minutes to exciting downtown, restaurants, shopping, hospitals and more!
SHOWINGS THURSDAY 3/19 2pm TO 7PM EACH HALF HOUR. PLEASE TEXT MANAGER AND REQUEST A TIME. 727-204-6318

This block home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 1 car garage, tile throughout common areas, nice fenced yard.

This house has so much to offer and will make a wonderful home for the new residents. Set up an appointment to view ASAP!

Just minutes to the beach, parks, dining / shopping, hospitals, and more!
10 minutes to thriving downtown St Pete!

PLUS ask about our $50 monthly rent discount, that is $600 saved per year!

- 3 Bedroom 2 Bath
- Just under 1200 square foot block home
- Open Alley Style Kitchen
- Fenced yard
- Tile flooring
- Garage
- Convenient location close to downtown St Petersburg

Text only to Josh 727-204-6318
Rent $1,395 monthly ($100 early payment discount available), security deposit or Rent Lock $1,600. Some Dog breeds and cats OK with pet fee. No large or aggressive breeds. $50 app fee per adult, background and income/credit

(RLNE5062143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3899 Wahoo Dr Se have any available units?
3899 Wahoo Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3899 Wahoo Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
3899 Wahoo Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3899 Wahoo Dr Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 3899 Wahoo Dr Se is pet friendly.
Does 3899 Wahoo Dr Se offer parking?
Yes, 3899 Wahoo Dr Se offers parking.
Does 3899 Wahoo Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3899 Wahoo Dr Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3899 Wahoo Dr Se have a pool?
No, 3899 Wahoo Dr Se does not have a pool.
Does 3899 Wahoo Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 3899 Wahoo Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 3899 Wahoo Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 3899 Wahoo Dr Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3899 Wahoo Dr Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 3899 Wahoo Dr Se does not have units with air conditioning.
